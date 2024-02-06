What leaving Paris climate deal means for business

The impact of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement will differ for companies depending on what they produce and whether they have sales overseas.

Formally, it may take more than three years for the U.S. to exit, but Trump said last week his administration will stop all work on the accord immediately.

A look at some key questions about the accord and Trump's decision.

Did the accord set rules for businesses?

No, the agreement let governments decide how to meet their national emissions-reduction promises.

Did we know which industries would have been affected most?

Actions of the Obama administration drew a map. Obama-era regulations such as the Clean Power Plan targeted reductions from coal and methane leakage from natural-gas drilling. It reiterated tough fuel-efficiency standards for automakers.

A study cited by Trump during his Rose Garden announcement predicted the biggest decline in production would have been in the cement, coal and steel industries, with oil and gas also losing out.

Critics dismissed many numbers in the study, which was commissioned by longtime opponents of environmental regulation, but the list of target industries was probably accurate.

Will withdrawing prove a boon for energy companies?

Leaving Paris, along with Trump's other moves to roll back regulations on oil and gas producers, could spur drilling. But if that leads to lower prices by extending the glut of crude, any gain might be temporary.

Jason Bordoff, an energy expert at Columbia University, said production "will be determined far more by market conditions, like the price of oil and gas, than by scrapping the Obama-era environmental regulations."

Why did big oil companies want the U.S. to stay in the accord?

Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell said they favored a predictable structure like the Paris agreement for regulating emissions. David Cherney, an energy expert at PA Consulting Group, said they also feared a backlash -- carbon tariffs or consumer boycotts -- in countries that are sticking with the accord.

The big oil companies sell natural gas -- Exxon is the biggest gas producer in the U.S. -- which could benefit if the Paris accord further curtails production of coal, a rival fuel for generating electricity.

Will renewable energy be hurt by Trump's decision?

Renewables are a small but growing percentage of the U.S. energy mix. The energy department predicts nearly two-thirds of new power-generation capacity added this year will come from solar and wind. Renewables often are competitive on price with fossil fuels.

Critics said Trump's move will cost the U.S. a chance to lead the world in developing clean technology.