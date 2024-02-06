'We're in a crisis,' retiring nurse says of pandemic

A friend of mine — I'll call her "Jane" — is a nurse at an area hospital.

She has devoted more than 40 years of her life to the health care profession, caring for a wide range of patients — orthopedic, neuro, emergency, surgical and many others.

One day last week, Jane told me she had news that was both exciting and sad. The news is she's going to retire in a few weeks.

Health care, she lamented, has changed, at least from her perspective.

"It isn't 'health' care anymore," she told me. "It's 'sick' care."

Far too many people, Jane said, aren't doing simple things to stay healthy, including exercise and proper nutrition, things they should be doing to help maintain good health.

And now, more than half the eligible people in Cape Girardeau County are avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine, something that can help them avoid the virus and/or passing it along to others.

As a result, more and more unvaccinated people are once again turning up in hospital emergency rooms and COVID care units.

Jane says she's tired of it.

"What we're going through in the hospital scares me," Jane said. "We're in a crisis and it's not worth risking my own health if others aren't going to take simple steps to take care of themselves."

Jane is not alone.

A recent study by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) found 20% of its National Nurses Associations (NNAs) were experiencing an increased rate of nurses departing the profession in 2020 citing heavy workloads, insufficient resources, burnout, and stress related to the COVID pandemic. And that was before the emergence of the delta variant.

Earlier this year, a study by McKinsey & Company found more than 22% of nurses said they are considering leaving their current positions in 2021 to either go into another profession or retire, with female nurses twice as likely to consider leaving as their male counterparts.

For nurses like Jane, boosting vaccination rates could help slow their exodus from the nursing field while simultaneously stemming the spread of coronavirus.

Dozens of medical associations and societies recently issued a statement urging health care organizations to require their employees to be vaccinated, and last week, the Missouri Nurses Association (MONA) announced it, too, "supports workplace mandates" and "strongly encourages" all health care workers to be vaccinated.

"MONA stands with employers that are requiring all their nurses and health care workers to be vaccinated," according to a statement the group issued last week. "MONA also supports the American Nurses Association's updated statement on immunizations and recommends all nurses be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to protect themselves, patients, and family members."

The statement went on to say the association "did not come to this stance lightly" and acknowledged "the uneasiness of many who have chosen not to be vaccinated."

The decision to support vaccination mandates, MONA said, came "out of respect for the many nurses who did their ethical duty of getting the vaccine and are now caring for increased numbers of COVID-19 positive patients and vulnerable populations."

Vaccinations, MONA said, are one of our greatest public health achievements and are critical to continue stemming the spread and resulting disease, disability, and death related to COVID-19."

