The Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Aug. 5 voted to place an initiative on the Nov. 5 ballot to increase water rates above the 5% cap outlined in the city’s charter. City officials say the vote is needed to keep water safe for drinking, to meet increased demand for water, and to ensure the city can meet the needs for economic and residential growth.

Here are some of the issues connected to the city’s water system. The following information has been collected from city and third-party reports, a presentation to the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, the Aug. 5 city council meeting and previous reporting in the Southeast Missourian.

The problems

Capacity

For various reasons, water capacity has become an issue as it relates to the growing demand for water and emerging system limitations. The system has a 10.3 million gallon-per-day production capacity. The primary plant at Cape Rock has a 7.5 million gallons per day capacity; The Ramsey Branch plant has a capacity of 2.8 million gallons per day. Peak demand is approaching more than the city can produce. This could lead to water preservation measures.

Increased demand

From 2015 through 2018, Cape Girardeau, the peak daily water use was approximately 7.5 to 8 million gallons. In 2022 and 2023, that usage increased to 9.69 and 9.68 million gallons. The number of days the backup water treatment plant is needed is growing as well.

Changing water source

The chemical makeup of the water source drawn from Cape Girardeau’s wells has changed. The cause is undiagnosed, though officials are waiting for study results. The water composition is eating away at the chlorine used to sanitize the water. This has the effect of limiting capacity.

Treatment problems

The city is having issues with inconsistent iron and arsenic levels, and occasional issues with nitrates, linked to a condition known as blue baby syndrome. The city produces safe water, but it takes more to treat the water, especially with the source water changing. When the nitrates get too high, the water treatment staff must drain large tanks, which can cause capacity problems.

Aging system

The water treatment facility is 91 years old, though it has had many upgrades over the years. Corroded pipes are limiting the lime feed process, which requires the most man hours in the operation. The water distribution system includes 330 miles of water mains, 2,500 fire hydrants, seven pump stations, 12 storage tanks and two water treatment plants. Some of the worst pipes date back to the WWI and WWII era.

Deferred maintenance

City officials have said recently that former city officials kept water rates as low as possible for customers, and did not raise them high enough to establish reserves to handle the necessary upgrades. The water system is paid for through an “enterprise fund,” meaning fees pay for the service. It does not tap into regular tax revenue. The city was able to tap into $9 million in reserves to handle the most urgent needs. An entire system upgrade will cost $120 million.

City charter requirement

The Cape Girardeau city charter prevents the city from raising fees more than 5% in a given year.