Warning from U.S. Postal Service

U.S. Postal Service officials are warning about the targeting of familiar blue collection receptacles for theft.

"The biggest variable attracting these criminals to steal are (postal) customers depositing mail into blue collection boxes after the last collection of the day or during Sundays and federal holidays," according to a U.S. Postal Service news release. "If customers simply used retail service by handing over their mail at a postal counter or utilizing inside wall drop slots to send mail instead of depositing it to sit outside overnight or through the weekend, blue collection boxes would not be as enticing after business hours to mail thieves for identity theft and check-washing schemes."