BusinessOctober 31, 2022

Warning from U.S. Postal Service

U.S. Postal Service officials are warning about the targeting of familiar blue collection receptacles for theft. "The biggest variable attracting these criminals to steal are (postal) customers depositing mail into blue collection boxes after the last collection of the day or during Sundays and federal holidays" ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Blue collection boxes Friday, Oct. 28, outside the Jackson post office, 210 E. Main St. U.S. Postal Service officials have renewed a general warning to avoid depositing mail at certain times and days in outdoor mail receptacles because of multiple reports of theft across the U.S.
Blue collection boxes Friday, Oct. 28, outside the Jackson post office, 210 E. Main St. U.S. Postal Service officials have renewed a general warning to avoid depositing mail at certain times and days in outdoor mail receptacles because of multiple reports of theft across the U.S.

U.S. Postal Service officials are warning about the targeting of familiar blue collection receptacles for theft.

"The biggest variable attracting these criminals to steal are (postal) customers depositing mail into blue collection boxes after the last collection of the day or during Sundays and federal holidays," according to a U.S. Postal Service news release. "If customers simply used retail service by handing over their mail at a postal counter or utilizing inside wall drop slots to send mail instead of depositing it to sit outside overnight or through the weekend, blue collection boxes would not be as enticing after business hours to mail thieves for identity theft and check-washing schemes."

USPS said residents should contact local police if witnessing someone tampering with a collection box and, additionally, should notify postal inspectors by calling (877) 876-2455.

As an incentive to curb mail theft, Postal Service authorities are offering rewards up to $10,000 for tips that lead to arrests.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

