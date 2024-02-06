Virus, price war send local gas prices plummeting

While it is difficult to find toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, one commodity in great supply through this virus-paralyzed spring is gasoline.

Not only is there a lot of it available, but it's getting cheaper and cheaper to buy nearly every day.

A drive-by survey of 35 service stations in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Stoddard counties Sunday afternoon found gas prices as low as $1.69 a gallon in Benton, Bloomfield and Dexter.

Prices in Jackson and Fruitland were anywhere from 18 to 20 cents higher.

Patrick DeHaan, a Chicago-based petroleum analyst, said Friday the national per gallon average is under $2 for the first time in four years.

A message is seen Sunday on a gas pump at Gary's Quick Stop in Dexter, Missouri. Jeff Long

"By mid-April," DeHaan said, "prices could drop to $1.49 a gallon, the lowest since 2004.

"Cuts of 35 to 75 cents a gallon (more) are coming," he added.

The coronavirus is partly to blame or to credit, depending on your point of view, for this slide in pump prices.

"If you're an over-the-road trucker," said John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, "cheap gas is a benefit.

"You can move your cargo to market less expensively."

The average U.S. motorist is not taking advantage of this price collapse, though, because so much of America is on lockdown.

With an estimated 2 billion people across the globe self-isolating and not going to work, energy demand has plunged off a cliff, triggering a gas glut not seen since 1986.

How long will this last?

"No one can predict (it)," said Adam Kidd, president of Cape Girardeau's Kidd Oil, owner-operator of three service stations, two in Cape and one in Jackson.

"Wholesale (oil) prices change once a day and sometimes more often," Kidd added.

Any observer can figure out what's happening, Kidd said.