Virtual summit will focus on young professionals

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Emerge Young Professionals Summit is scheduled for this week, but instead of an in-person event, this year's summit will be virtual and will last all week.

The summit is free and is intended for young professionals (including those who "think young") who want "to get informed, become inspired, and learn what it takes to be a leader," according to the chamber.

The summit takes place each day this week with everyone who registers receiving daily email links to locally-produced videos on various topics.

A keynote presentation will be posted Friday along with links to all of the week's previous presentations.

Speakers and topics during the summit are as follows:

Day 1 — Stop Networking, Start Connecting, presented by Nate Gautier, who will discuss the differences between networking and connecting in the context of building business relationships.