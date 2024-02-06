Virtual summit will focus on young professionals

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Emerge Young Professionals Summit is scheduled for this week, but instead of an in-person event, this year's summit will be virtual and will last all week.
The summit is free and is intended for young professionals (including those who "think young") who want "to get informed, become inspired, and learn what it takes to be a leader," according to the chamber.
The summit takes place each day this week with everyone who registers receiving daily email links to locally-produced videos on various topics.
A keynote presentation will be posted Friday along with links to all of the week's previous presentations.
Speakers and topics during the summit are as follows:
Day 1 — Stop Networking, Start Connecting, presented by Nate Gautier, who will discuss the differences between networking and connecting in the context of building business relationships.
Day 2 — Leading Others with Authentic Purpose, presented by Laura Coalter-Parker, who will talk about how "purpose" compels people and builds thriving organizations.
Day 3 — Assessing Your Financial Health: Know Your Numbers, presented by Stephen Schott, whose presentation will focus on tips and tricks designed to build financial security.
Day 4 — Tuning in to What Matters, presented by Brett Cheek, who will look at the importance of mental health awareness and self care and how stress, anxiety and depression can be detrimental in the workplace.
Day 5 — Unleashing the Most Positive You, presented by Susie Thompson, whose keynote talk will include tips and techniques for "emphasizing the positive and defusing the negative."
More information, including registration details, is available on the Cape chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.
