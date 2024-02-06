Virtual auction raises funds for cancer, cardiac care

The Friends Gala, an annual fundraising event sponsored by The Friends of Saint Francis to support cardiac and cancer care services offered through Saint Francis Healthcare System, raised more than $100,000 through a virtual auction held Aug. 9 to 25.
Although it was the sixth annual Friends Gala, it was the first time it took place in a virtual format.
"The circumstances are different this year, but the needs remain the same," said Jimmy Wilferth, marketing and foundation vice president at Saint Francis Healthcare. "The money and resources we raised as a result provide not only the much needed rehab, medicine, equipment and general finances necessary to regain optimal health after a major life event, it provides hope (and) that is when healing has the upper hand."
The cardiac care fund at Saint Francis provides assistance with cardiac rehabilitation and other services and equipment for patients who are unable to afford them, while the Saint Francis cancer care fund helps oncology patients with the cost of nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging.
More information about The Friends of Saint Francis, or to reserve a table for the 2022 Friends Gala, visit www.foundation.sfmc.net or call (573) 331-5791.
