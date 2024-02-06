Vehicle dealership coming to Cape Girardeau

Co-owner Allen Rhodes said Autovada should be open this fall at South Kingshighway and Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau. Jeff Long

"We have a volume-based, semi-wholesale and retail car business," added Rhodes, who also co-owns 74 Auto and ReCar in Sikeston and Benton, Missouri, respectively.

"The way we source cars is different," he said, noting that in the course of his lifetime he estimates a personal sales volume of 40,000 cars.

Boulder Construction is contractor with Phillip Smith serving as architect.

Rhodes said he anticipates the dealership, at the corner of South Kingshighway and Highway 74, will open this fall.

