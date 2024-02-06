Vehicle dealership coming to Cape Girardeau

Autovada LLC plans to open a motor vehicle dealership at 622 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, and construction of a 2,500-square-foot building is underway.
"It's a good spot, a good corner," Autovada co-owner Allen Rhodes said.
"We have a volume-based, semi-wholesale and retail car business," added Rhodes, who also co-owns 74 Auto and ReCar in Sikeston and Benton, Missouri, respectively.
"The way we source cars is different," he said, noting that in the course of his lifetime he estimates a personal sales volume of 40,000 cars.
Boulder Construction is contractor with Phillip Smith serving as architect.
Rhodes said he anticipates the dealership, at the corner of South Kingshighway and Highway 74, will open this fall.
