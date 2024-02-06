Vacant property open house this week in Jackson

Uptown Jackson Vacant Property Open House will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with attendees encouraged to begin touring at the former Regions Bank building at the corner of High and Main streets.

Information and light refreshments will be available at that location, said officials of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Economic Vitality Committee and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

"The focus is to draw attention to the few remaining spaces in the area ready for development either as retail, office or mixed use," said Janna Clifton, Uptown Jackson executive director.