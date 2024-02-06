All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessMay 9, 2022
Vacant property open house this week in Jackson
Uptown Jackson Vacant Property Open House will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with attendees encouraged to begin touring at the former Regions Bank building at the corner of High and Main streets. Information and light refreshments will be available at that location, said officials of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Economic Vitality Committee and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson's former Regions Bank building at 101 W. Main St. is the kickoff site for Uptown Jackson Vacant Property Open House to be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Five properties are available to be viewed in this free event.
Jackson's former Regions Bank building at 101 W. Main St. is the kickoff site for Uptown Jackson Vacant Property Open House to be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Five properties are available to be viewed in this free event.Jeff Long

Uptown Jackson Vacant Property Open House will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with attendees encouraged to begin touring at the former Regions Bank building at the corner of High and Main streets.

Information and light refreshments will be available at that location, said officials of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Economic Vitality Committee and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

"The focus is to draw attention to the few remaining spaces in the area ready for development either as retail, office or mixed use," said Janna Clifton, Uptown Jackson executive director.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Five structures are available to be visited: 318 E. Main St., 131 W. Main St., 101 W. Main St., 111 W. Main St. and 116 S. High St.

Edge Realty is sponsor for this first-time event.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records as...
BusinessSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new r...
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about mo...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
BusinessSep. 27
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
BusinessSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 27
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to another record as stocks worldwide rally
BusinessSep. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to another record as stocks worldwide rally
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patriotic mural
BusinessSep. 26
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patriotic mural
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts
BusinessSep. 26
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its record highs
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its record highs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy