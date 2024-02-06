Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO), has been elected to become chair of the Missouri Association of United Ways.

In this capacity, for the next two years she will represent the 27 Missouri United Ways on the United Way Worldwide Council of States and at regional conferences.

“United Way, both worldwide and in the State of Missouri, have a lot going on right now, and its important that all of us stay abreast of what is happening at the worldwide level and at the state level,” Shelton said.

Elizabeth Shelton

She said she will bring ideas that Missouri United Ways are pursuing to other United Way groups and see what those organizations are doing that she can enact in Missouri.