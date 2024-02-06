Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO), has been elected to become chair of the Missouri Association of United Ways.
In this capacity, for the next two years she will represent the 27 Missouri United Ways on the United Way Worldwide Council of States and at regional conferences.
“United Way, both worldwide and in the State of Missouri, have a lot going on right now, and its important that all of us stay abreast of what is happening at the worldwide level and at the state level,” Shelton said.
She said she will bring ideas that Missouri United Ways are pursuing to other United Way groups and see what those organizations are doing that she can enact in Missouri.
She will oversee a few changes to the Missouri Association of United Ways during her tenure. The group will meet monthly instead of semimonthly and will focus the first half of each hour-long meeting on a particular topic of interest to association members.
“I think some of the other smaller United Ways appreciate having a chair who also represents a smaller United Way,” Shelton said. “I think it will be a great learning opportunity for me as well.”
Shelton has led UWSEMO since 2015, helping the organization launch or expand several projects to help the Southeast Missouri community in the nine years since.
These include relief funds for tornado victims, an early literacy program called Read to Succeed and a free transportation program called United We Work.
In a new release, she said she was surprised to be elected but honored to have the confidence of her peers.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.