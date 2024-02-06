All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMay 15, 2023

Used-car prices headed up again

Pre-owned car prices went up 4.4% in April, the first increase seen in the U.S. used-car market since June, according to government data released last week. Mark Conrad, who launched his own used-car dealership in Cape Girardeau more than a decade ago, said Thursday, May 11, what happens to the cost of new cars filters down to pre-owned ones...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mark Conrad of Conrad Motor Company, a pre-owned car dealer, outside his place of business Thursday, May 11, at 1295 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Data released Wednesday, May 10, show U.S. used-car prices rose markedly in April -- the first such increase in 10 months.
Mark Conrad of Conrad Motor Company, a pre-owned car dealer, outside his place of business Thursday, May 11, at 1295 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Data released Wednesday, May 10, show U.S. used-car prices rose markedly in April -- the first such increase in 10 months.Jeff Long

Pre-owned car prices went up 4.4% in April, the first increase seen in the U.S. used-car market since June, according to government data released last week.

Mark Conrad, who launched his own used-car dealership in Cape Girardeau more than a decade ago, said Thursday, May 11, what happens to the cost of new cars filters down to pre-owned ones.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"You've got people willing to pay thousands above sticker for new cars," said Conrad, who added this development inevitably impacts all other vehicles for sale.

"Over the past year or so, supply chains have been returning to normal, and that's helped push used-car prices part of the way back down. But now, low inventories are getting in the way of further declines," reported www.bloomberg.com, adding that pre-owned prices will likely continue to rise amid strong demand and anemic inventory levels.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educat...
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy