U.S. Steel sale to Japanese company likely to proceed

Japan's largest steel company is planning to acquire the United States Steel Corp. (U.S. Steel).

On Dec. 18, U.S. Steel, the Pittsburgh-based producer that was the world's first billion-dollar corporation, agreed to be sold to Nippon Steel for $14.1 billion in cash.

Nippon Steel, the world's fourth-largest steel producer, will also take on all U.S. Steel debt, making the deal worth $14.9 billion in total.

The deal is dependent on regulatory and U.S. Steel shareholder approval.

David Yaskewich

"I think it's likely that it will go through, but it's not a done deal," said David Yaskewich, the Accounting, Economics and Finance chairman at Southeast Missouri State University.

Though Japan is an American ally, he said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) could block the acquisition. Shareholders might also reject it.

"There's some concern that Nippon Steel will not continue or preserve the same collective bargaining agreements as U.S. Steel has agreed to in the past," he said. "Once the current labor contract expires, they might take a different direction or go towards more non-unionized employees. That's probably one of the largest fears right now, or one of the largest arguments criticizing this proposal."

In a prepared statement regarding the deal, Nippon president Eiji Hashimoto said the company planned to honor all existing union contracts.

Many American politicians from across the political spectrum have criticized the move as both potentially harmful to workers and to national security interests.

"It is an election year, after all, and it seems like the most vocal critics of this deal that are holding elected office are from states where there is more steel manufacturing, which coincidentally also happen to be swing states. I'm thinking Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and even Missouri," Yaskewich said.

Indeed, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri joined fellow Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio and Marco Rubio of Florida in penning a letter opposing the acquisition.