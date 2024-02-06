U.S. economy growing as COVID-19 waning

As we near the midway point of 2021, and as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wane in the United States, it's time to assess the nation's economy — where it is and where it appears to be heading.

The following are insights offered to the Missourian last week by Scott Colbert, chief economist and director of fixed income management with Commerce Trust Co. in St. Louis.

The economic forecast

"The U.S. economy is hot, hot, hot, and maybe even you could suggest (it's) on fire," he said. "Right now, GDP is tracking north of a 10% annualized growth rate."

Colbert said the 10% rate is based on unofficial GDP estimates calculated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in its "GDPNow" forecast.

"It's nearly the highest that we've seen out of the GDPNow forecast and you add the 6-plus percent that we grew in the first quarter, 10-plus percent in the second quarter and you're talking about 8% growth and we haven't had 8% growth in this country since 1983," he said. "So you're going back almost 37 years to see growth rates that approach that."

What's driving growth?

"Well, clearly the key driver is still U.S. government stimulus," Colbert said. "The government has provided $6 trillion of stimulus either directly or indirectly to the economy. It's hard to keep track of what a trillion dollars is, but we're running a $22 trillion economy, so divide six into 22 and basically you get about a 25% boost of economy activity in a short period of time, and that's what's creating this exceptionally strong burst."

In addition, Colbert said "with rising stock prices and rising home prices, consumer net worth is at record levels, savings is at record levels and clearly there is some pent up demand for goods and services and we're seeing that as the economy reopens."

Vaccines are providing 'shot' to the economy

"Clearly the vaccine and the (rate of) coronaviruses coming down afford us an exceptional opportunity to reopen, and almost all states are doing that," Colbert said. "Broadway is reopening in the fall, you see nearly full baseball stadiums again and (fans at the) NBA playoffs and folks in the hockey arenas. The economy continues to reopen (and) with it employment continues to grow. And, of course, wages and salaries are growing and this all continues to compound on itself."

How does this affect the stock market?

"Well, of course, stocks are up," Colbert answered. "The S&P 500 is up almost 12%. It's within breathing distance of its record high, which it reached on May 7th. Small-cap stocks continue to outpace large-cap stocks. International stocks are somewhat behind U.S. stocks, but that makes sense because the international markets have yet to reopen. There's a positive tail wind likely to come as Europe reopens and we're already starting to see it in their stock markets."

What about emerging markets?

"Emerging markets are still having tremendous troubles in India and Brazil and they're coming on with the biggest lag," Colbert said. "But (those markets) should support growth going forward as the vaccines get distributed around the world and hopefully we get a handle on the global coronavirus cases like we have in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel and more and more now in Europe."