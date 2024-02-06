Unemployment rates in area drop in September

Missouri's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations released the state's unemployment data for September late last week and guess what? The unemployment rates for many parts of the state, including Cape Girardeau County, have dropped to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the state's overall jobless rate in September was about 1.5% higher than it was last winter and nearly 2% above the unemployment level at the same time last year. Meanwhile, the number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits is still more than twice what it was before the COVID-19 outbreak more than seven months ago.

According to the latest county-by-county unemployment data, Cape Girardeau County's jobless rate in September fell 2.5 percentage points, from 6% in August (and a high of 9.5% in April) to 3.5%. That's just slightly higher than the county's 3.2% unemployment rate in February a few weeks before the first wave of coronavirus filtered into Southeast Missouri.

But at 402, the number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits in Cape County during September was still more than two times the rate of the county's average monthly claims before the pandemic. In the 12 months before the pandemic, there were an average of about 150 monthly unemployment claims in the county.

Just to the south, in Scott County, the unemployment rate fell from 6.4% in August to 3.7% in September, less than half its 7.6% peak in April. The story was similar in Bollinger County, where the jobless rate declined more than two percentage points, from 6.3% in August to 4.2% in September, less than half that county's 9.6% rate in April.

But the region's lowest unemployment percentage in September was in Perry County, where the rate fell from 4.6% in August to 2.7% in September, more than 12 percentage points below that county's 14.8% rate in April. That high rate was no doubt the result of a slowdown in automotive manufacturing, which affected parts suppliers such as TG Missouri in Perryville, one of the region's largest employers.

Elsewhere in Missouri, the counties with September's lowest unemployment rates were Mercer and Scotland, both in northern Missouri, which both had unemployment rates of 1.9%.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the City of St. Louis had the state's highest unemployment rate in September, checking in at 7.1%.

At 6.4%, Taney County and the Branson area in Southwest Missouri had the highest county jobless rate in September, but it was a far cry below the county's 24.5% rate recorded in April.

In addition to the unemployment data for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, other Southeast Missouri counties had the following unemployment rates in September:

Butler — 4.1%

Carter — 3.7%

Dunklin — 5.3%

Iron — 4.7%

Madison — 4.5%

Mississippi — 3.7%

New Madrid — 4.2%

Pemiscot — 6.3%

Ripley — 5.5%

St. Francois — 5.0%

Ste. Genevieve — 3.2%

Stoddard — 3.4%

Wayne — 4.2%

Missouri's overall unemployment rate in September stood at 4.9%, down from 7% in August and a high of 10.2% in April, but still 1.4 percentage points higher than the state's 3.5% rate in January and February and 1.8 percentage points above the 3.1% jobless percentage recorded in Missouri in September 2019.

