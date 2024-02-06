Tonya Wells to lead SEMO marketing, communications

According to Southeast, the reorganization has resulted in "fewer positions," but the number of reductions was not specified.

Marketing and Communications (MarCom), the university said, is responsible for SEMO's brand strategy, strategic and emergency communications, social media, inbound marketing, media and public relations, website, digital marketing plus photography and videography, among other creative functions.

