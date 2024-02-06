Thrift store making short move

Adult & Teen Challenge Super Thrift in Jackson is moving — a few feet.

Currently located at 1985 E. Jackson Blvd., the thrift store is moving two doors down to 1905 E. Jackson Blvd., a location formerly occupied by Save A Lot grocery store. The store will open at the new address May 29, which will also be the date of a "grand reopening" sale.

In addition to the thrift store in Jackson, Adult & Teen Challenge Mid America also has store locations in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri. The stores specialize in pre-owned merchandise, including clothing for all ages and in a variety of sizes, furniture, electronics, books, toys and household items. Store hours are 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily, except for Wednesdays, when the hours are noon until 5:30 p.m., and Sundays, when the stores are closed.