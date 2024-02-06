All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMay 10, 2021

Thrift store making short move

Adult & Teen Challenge Super Thrift in Jackson is moving — a few feet. Currently located at 1985 E. Jackson Blvd., the thrift store is moving two doors down to 1905 E. Jackson Blvd., a location formerly occupied by Save A Lot grocery store. The store will open at the new address May 29, which will also be the date of a "grand reopening" sale...

Southeast Missourian

Adult & Teen Challenge Super Thrift in Jackson is moving — a few feet.

Currently located at 1985 E. Jackson Blvd., the thrift store is moving two doors down to 1905 E. Jackson Blvd., a location formerly occupied by Save A Lot grocery store. The store will open at the new address May 29, which will also be the date of a "grand reopening" sale.

In addition to the thrift store in Jackson, Adult & Teen Challenge Mid America also has store locations in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri. The stores specialize in pre-owned merchandise, including clothing for all ages and in a variety of sizes, furniture, electronics, books, toys and household items. Store hours are 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily, except for Wednesdays, when the hours are noon until 5:30 p.m., and Sundays, when the stores are closed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All store proceeds support the Adult & Teen challenge Mid America facility north of Cape Girardeau, which ministers to men who are struggling with life-controlling issues, including drug and alcohol addiction.

Pickup of merchandise donations may be arranged by contacting the Cape Girardeau thrift store at (573) 651-4510.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy