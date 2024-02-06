Crowley: The importance of family business

Everyone has heard of Wal-Mart, Ford Motor Company and Dell Technologies, all national leaders in the world of business. Across Southeast Missouri and beyond, other companies, like Buchheits, Drury Hotels and Rhodes Convenience Stores are also making a name for themselves.

And while retail, cars, technology and hotel chains aren’t always grouped in the same category, there is one common theme: these businesses are all family-owned or family-controlled.

But contrary to popular belief about family business, they’re not small.

According to data from Update 2021: Family Businesses’ Contribution to the U.S. Economy, family businesses are some of the largest businesses in the country and a major driver of the economy with 32.4 million family businesses generating $12.9 trillion in GDP. A 2003 study from the same source states that family businesses account for 62% of the country’s employment and 78% of all new job creation. In an article released by The Telegraph in 2022, journalist Dominic Genetti ranks family-owned businesses by state. In Missouri, 32.6% of all businesses are family-owned, and the Missouri Department of Agriculture reports that almost 90% of the state’s farms are still family-owned.

Family businesses are important in the economy and can often be a great place to work.

A study by the 2015 Economist, reveals that out of 114 family firms and 1,200 other large companies, family-owned businesses score higher on worker motivation and leadership. While there is a perception that family businesses have fewer opportunities for advancement or fear that nepotism may limit an individual's growth opportunities, I have found that this is usually not the case, and in fact, most family-held businesses are seeking talented individuals to join their company at all levels.

This statement from Vistage International provides one of the best arguments for joining a family business, “Family firms tend to have a greater sense of commitment and accountability at their heart than non-family firms, as it is not just the needs of the business at stake, but the needs of the family, too. This desire for both the family and business to stay strong fosters additional benefits, including a greater understanding of the industry, the organization and the job; stronger customer relationships and more effective sales and marketing.”

But family businesses are not always easy and many operate differently than publicly held companies. For example, according to Leadership Lessons from Great Family Businesses published in 2015, family business leaders focus on the next generation as opposed to focusing on the next quarter.

That’s because only 30% of family businesses make it to the second generation, and only 12% survive the transition from a second to a third generation (2024 SCORE Foundation Fact sheet).

If family businesses are important and such a great place to work, why do so few make a successful transition?