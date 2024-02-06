The business of blood — drilling down on 'the gift of life'

American Red Cross was founded in the United States by Clara Barton 141 years ago this Saturday.

Rarely in the organization's long tenure has the venerable not-for-profit humanitarian organization faced a particular problem quite so serious as it has this year.

In January, Red Cross officials declared its first-ever "blood crisis," amid its worst blood shortage in over a decade — exacerbated by COVID concerns.

The lack of available blood forced a delay of transfusions in hospitals while in response, the Red Cross stepped up its pleas to the public. Rarely a day passes when a reminder to donate blood isn't received — on social media, through placards on the street and TV advertisements, through snail mail and email solicitation and a plethora of phone calls to previous donors.

Joe Zydlo, Red Cross's St. Louis-based regional communications manager, said donors can trust those involved directly in blood collection.

"While we do depend on some volunteers at drives, our phlebotomists are all paid employees to do things the Red Cross way. They are trained and compensated by us," he said.

The ongoing issue is three-fold and is only partially impacted by the pandemic, now considered an endemic in much of America, including by Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services — whose guidelines are being followed by Cape Girardeau County's health department.

First, no one has successfully synthesized whole blood.

Second, the blood supply is generally outstripped by the demand.

Third, blood is highly perishable.

The Southeast Missourian asked eight questions of Red Cross's Jennifer Freeze, Cape Girardeau-based manager for donor recruitment for the organization's Southern Missouri/Arkansas district, about the "business" of blood.

Is the American Red Cross responsible for all of the nation's blood supply?

No, the Red Cross handles about 40% of the need. We're the largest provider but there are about 30 others across the country who also supply blood. For a short time, I worked for one of them: United Blood Services in Phoenix, Arizona.

Blood cannot be artificially made; it can't be synthesized, so human donors are necessary. Blood isn't like money, is it? You can't put it in a vault and utilize it whenever it's needed, correct?

Blood is highly perishable. Let's take a step back to answer this. Blood has several components that are pulled out post-donation at our lab in St. Louis. The lab pulls out red blood cells and they're good for 42 days. Plasma can be frozen and used as long as a year after donation. Platelets, though, are only good for 72 hours. This is why we ask our donors so often to give again. In general, a person who meets our requirements can give whole blood every 56 days or about six times a year. The requirements differ depending on the kind of donation.