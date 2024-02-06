In 2018, Missouri adopted individual and corporate income tax reforms to be phased in over time.

The fruits of those changes have improved the Show Me State's national ranking on corporate taxes from fifth to third. Overall, Missouri moved up three spots to 12th in the Tax Foundation's 2021 State Business Tax Climate Index (SBTC).

Individual

In 2019, Missouri saw a notable drop in the top individual income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.4%, with smaller triggered reductions scheduled for future years until the rate declines to 5.1%.

Corporate

In 2020, the corporate income tax reform package went into effect. Missouri no longer gives companies the option of choosing the apportionment formula most favorable to them.