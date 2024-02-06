Tax day — April 18 — fast approaching

The headline to this story seems to be a misprint but it's not. The traditional deadline to file federal and state income tax returns is April 15, but because of 2023 calendar quirks, Tax Day is pushed back to Tuesday, April 18.

Here's the explanation and it is a little convoluted.

This year, April 15 fell on a Saturday, when government offices were closed. Normally, the deadline would have simply adjusted to Monday, April 17, as it has in some past years. So far, so good.

However, April 16, a Sunday, was Washington, D.C.'s Emancipation Day, which pushed commemoration forward to Monday.

Since Internal Revenue Service is headquartered in the nation's capital, Monday became a day off for IRS, which processes federal tax returns.

Ergo, 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, is the 2023 deadline for the filing of federal and state of Missouri returns.

There is yet one more potential monkey wrench for filers.

A taxpayer can file IRS Form 4868, an automatic six-month extension of time to file, making meeting the April 18 deadline effectively moot — but with an important caveat.

Lynette Halter

"The extension is only for filing the paperwork; it's not an extension to pay what is owed," said Lynette Halter, who oversees H&R Block's tax preparation offices in Jackson and Marble Hill, Missouri.

Data points

According to the website CNET, tax changes in 2023 have led to slightly smaller refunds than in 2022; the average tax refund is approximately $2,910, down about 11% for early tax filers. IRS began accepting online returns Jan. 23.

Lower refund amounts, according to CBS News' MoneyWatch, is because of expiration of pandemic tax credits and certain other benefits, ranging from the expanded Child Tax Credit to three rounds of federal stimulus checks.

IRS, despite the lower average refund amounts, is issuing more refunds so far this year — about 1.5 million more, up 2.6% from 2022 to-date, according to USA Today.

"We believe individuals are filing their returns sooner this year to get refunds faster given the tougher economic environment," according to a Bank of America report.

The Southeast Missourian asked Halter, who is an enrolled agent of IRS, what last-minute items taxpayers should note before filing.