BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
Taking stock of gas prices on Labor Day weekend
The cost of U.S. motor fuel nationally Thursday, Aug. 31, matched the price of a year ago but remained the highest recorded headed into Labor Day weekend at least since pre-pandemic 2019. Auto club federation AAA said Thursday's nationwide average of $3.82 was fully 34 cents higher than in Missouri, still among the lowest states for pump prices...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
This graph charts U.S. average gas prices 2019 to 2023 to date. Motor fuel generally cost more in 2022 than this year but is notably more expensive in 2023 than during the 2019-2021 period.AAA

The cost of U.S. motor fuel nationally Thursday, Aug. 31, matched the price of a year ago but remained the highest recorded headed into Labor Day weekend at least since pre-pandemic 2019.

Auto club federation AAA said Thursday's nationwide average of $3.82 was fully 34 cents higher than in Missouri, still among the lowest states for pump prices.

In general, gas is less expensive this year than in 2022 but is notably higher than in the ground-zero COVID-19 year of 2020, when the cost nationally hovered around $2 per gallon when demand fell precipitously.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, motor fuel averaged $3.47 in Missouri, 4 cents cheaper than a week ago and 11 cents lower than one month ago.

California and Washington state boasted the most expensive U.S. gas Saturday at $5.31 and $5.09, respectively.

Mississippi still has the cheapest gas on average at $3.30.

"Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.40;
  • Perry: $3.33;
  • Scott: $3.44.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.35 to $3.59;
  • Jackson: $3.20 to $3.39;
  • Perryville: $3.29 to $3.39;
  • Scott City: $3.39 to $3.44.

Missouri diesel prices are above $4 per gallon with Saturday's average price at $4.03, 6 cents higher than a week ago and 23 cents more expensive than a month ago.

One year ago, the heavier weight petrol cost $4.82 in the Show Me State.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
