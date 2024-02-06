Taking stock of gas prices on Labor Day weekend

The cost of U.S. motor fuel nationally Thursday, Aug. 31, matched the price of a year ago but remained the highest recorded headed into Labor Day weekend at least since pre-pandemic 2019.

Auto club federation AAA said Thursday's nationwide average of $3.82 was fully 34 cents higher than in Missouri, still among the lowest states for pump prices.

In general, gas is less expensive this year than in 2022 but is notably higher than in the ground-zero COVID-19 year of 2020, when the cost nationally hovered around $2 per gallon when demand fell precipitously.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, motor fuel averaged $3.47 in Missouri, 4 cents cheaper than a week ago and 11 cents lower than one month ago.

California and Washington state boasted the most expensive U.S. gas Saturday at $5.31 and $5.09, respectively.

Mississippi still has the cheapest gas on average at $3.30.

"Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said.