This story is updated to include the total number of hangars once construction is completed.

Twenty new T-hangars are coming to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and their addition to the facility long ago known as Harris Field are important, officials say, to Southeast Missouri's continued economic development.

Katrina Amos

Katrina Amos

Earlier this month, Cape Girardeau City Council gave final authorization to build the hangars, in two sets of 10, in a $2.9 million project with an expected completion by mid-2024.

Rob Gilligan

Rob Gilligan

"T-hangars have the ability to have a lasting impact, just as much as our new airport terminal, because when you increase (hangar) capacity, it could be the potential for a new business to be brought to this area," airport manager Katrina Amos said.

"These T-hangars are really an opportunity for the broader region of Southeast Missouri," added Rob Gilligan, president/CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

"As businesses, developers, corporations and others who need to conduct business in a more convenient manner than is possible by car or by flying commercial, having more T-hangars will help us in the recruitment of business and industry to the region. A business which knows it has a place to base its own aircraft is important. I think for us to compete in the future, especially for large group projects, (T-hangars) are one of the checkboxes companies and other organizations look at because, if they have to do business and can only depend on commercial flight access or having to drive over to Cape from another airport, it makes us less competitive."

Definition

According to www.global-aero.com, a T-hangar is "shaped like the letter 'T' and is designed with just enough room to accommodate a plane. These no-frills hangars provide full protection from the elements. They do not, however, provide much, if any room, for accessing the plane to perform maintenance or repairs."

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) reports "aircraft hangars are in high demand and short supply, with some airports compiling waiting lists that can top several years."

Amos affirmed AOPA's statement.

"When you have a waiting list of 10 or more for the last decade, as we've had at Cape Regional, you're not serving your community as well as you should because of a lack of capacity. We've been able to somewhat meet the needs with the community hangars, and the former Commander hangar has served us extremely well. The fact is, though, most people want their own private hangar and store their aircraft separately. Community hangars work for some but not for all," Amos said.