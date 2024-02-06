Using a credit card to make a purchase can be a big convenience for a customer, but it can also be a big hassle for the business. But one of this year's 1ST50K winners has a plan to help.

When a company takes credit card payments, a percentage of that payment goes back to the credit card merchant -- the percentage could be as much as 8% of each transaction. Swipesum negotiates rates with a variety of credit card processors, and at no cost to the business.

Swipesum is a software-enabled service that finds any business the best payments solution at the best rate, at no cost to them. By eliminating most fees associated with accepting payments or turning them into a lucrative revenue stream, Swipesum is any business' "fractional chief payments officer." Swipesum founder and CEO Michael Seaman and his brother Stephen, the COO, have led the company since its inception in 2016.

While handling business development for payments giant Worldpay, Michael Seaman saw the fees charged to merchants, and the idea for Swipesum was born.

"Credit card processing/merchant services is historically a shady industry. Everyone hates it, and they should," Seaman said. "It's a massive burden for business owners -- you sell something for $100 and then $3 disappears before it hits your bank."

With more than 5,000 payments companies in the U.S. alone, Swipesum does the negotiating for the merchant, finding the best solution and eliminating many of the fees associated with accepting payments.

Swipesum CEO Michael Seaman. Submitted

How do they make money? After the new agreement is signed, if a business needs any additional work, such as going to all of the business locations installing hardware, checking statements to make sure rates haven't gone up or dealing with chargebacks, Swipesum charges the client. Combing over credit card statements can take large businesses hours or days. Swipesum built software to read statements, enabling them to read a statement instantly.

In addition, Swipesum usually receives a commission from payments companies based on volume for connecting them with businesses. Since the commission is based on volume, Swipesum negotiates on behalf of the business to eliminate most fees associated with accepting payments. Merchants sign directly with the payments providers and there are no sales or middlemen taking commissions.

According to its website, by late 2021, Swipesum is on track to save companies $100 million. They have analyzed more than 5 million transactions -- and counting.

Swipesum does business directly with business owners, but during its time in smaller communities such as Cape Girardeau, the company has realized the need to also have relationships with banks and is working to find the best regional bank partner, Seaman said.