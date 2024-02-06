Sweet treats store opens in Egypt Mills

Rosie's Bake Shoppe, a micro bakery at 7564 Hwy.. 177 in Egypt Mills, is unapologetically a store with a customer's sweet tooth in mind, said owner/proprietor April Zamudio, who obtained a master's degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 2016.
Featuring blueberry muffins, salted caramel brownies, iced sugar cookies and ice cream, Rosie's, which launched its storefront operation May 20, is open Thursdays through Sundays.
"I started doing custom orders for cookies, cakes, cupcakes for birthdays, weddings, baby showers and pretty much any event needing a dessert," said Zamudio, 34, who said her shop also has cookie decorating classes.
As to the name of the her business, Zamudio said "Rose" is her middle name.
"My mom and dad called me 'Rose' or 'Rosie' more often than my given first name, so I went with that," she said. "I've been baking since my teen years, and thought I'd be a graphic designer, but started baking as a creative outlet and enjoyed the connection I could make with people."-
