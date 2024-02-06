All sections
June 26, 2023

Summer arrives with lower pump prices overall

Auto club federation AAA puts the matter succinctly: what a difference a year makes. The start of summer is here and drivers are finding gas prices noticeably down compared to 2022. Lackluster demand and low oil costs are keeping gas prices relatively stable of late...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missourian file
Southeast Missourian file

Auto club federation AAA puts the matter succinctly: what a difference a year makes.

The start of summer is here and drivers are finding gas prices noticeably down compared to 2022.

Lackluster demand and low oil costs are keeping gas prices relatively stable of late.

Saturday's national average for a gallon of gas is up a penny in the last month to $3.57. At this time in 2022, petrol cost $4.92.

"We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now."

In the Show Me State, Saturday's average was $3.28, up 7 cents in the last month, but down from $4.63 in June 2022.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.13;
  • Perry: $3.13;
  • Scott: $3.19.

City ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.99 to $3.29;
  • Jackson: $2.98 to $3.19;
  • Perryville: $3.02 to $3.19;
  • Scott City: $3.19.

Diesel cost $3.89 on average Saturday in Missouri, down 9 cents in a month. One year ago, the heavier weight fuel cost $5.80 in-state on average.

Because of the sometimes rapid volatility of prices, the Southeast Missourian does not identify specific service station prices.

