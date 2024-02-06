The numbers are impressive.

There are 748 registered not-for-profit organizations in Cape Girardeau County.

Who knew?

That was one of the statistics shared Friday at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee by Jessica Hill, executive director of the local Safe House for Women and the current president of SECOP, the Southeast Council on Philanthropy.

SECOP was established in 1998 with a mission of raising awareness of the area's not-for-profit entities in the area.

Nationally, Hill said there are approximately 1.4 million 501(c)(3) not-for-profit businesses and organizations employing an estimated 14.4 million Americans. They generate about $2.2 trillion in revenue annually and have assets worth an estimated $5.2 trillion.

In Missouri, there are just more than 32,000 not-for-profit agencies (32,007 at last report) that employ a quarter million Missourians and pay nearly $11 billion in wages each year.

In her comments to the chamber, Hill also noted that, in terms of charitable giving, people in Utah are the most generous, giving on average about 6.6% of their income to charities, ranging from churches and foundations to food banks and United Ways. Arkansas ranks second at 5.6% followed by Alabama at 5.1% and Tennessee and Mississippi tied at 4.9%.

Missouri, she said, is in the middle of the pack at 3.3%.

n

Erwin Haitzmann

As I reported in last Wednesday's Southeast Missourian, representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency gave an update to the Jackson Board of Aldermen last week regarding the status of ethylene oxide emissions at Midwest Sterilization. According to the EPA, the company has lowered its emissions by about 87% and is well below maximum allowable emission levels.

A reader asked what the specific emission levels are so I posed that question to Ben Washburn, public affairs specialist with the regional EPA office near Kansas City. Here is Ben's response:

"Midwest Sterilization's reported emissions are often much lower than maximum potential emissions permitted by the state. Under the previous limit, the potential to emit ethylene oxide was 8.76 tons (17,520 pounds) per year while the facility reported emissions of less than four tons per year. With Midwest's newly-installed control systems, EPA estimates the facility's current emissions of ethylene oxide to be about 1,200 pounds a year. Midwest has committed to installing additional controls, which EPA expects will reduce emissions of ethylene oxide to around 300 pounds per year."

n

Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau as seen in mid-November on Water Street. Jay Wolz

Downtown Cape Girardeau's newest eatery had a "soft" opening last week.

Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau Bakery & Cafe has opened in a historic, remodeled building at 125 Water St. across from the floodwall in downtown Cape Girardeau.

For more information, visit Bon Bon's Facebook page or the bakery's website, www.bonbonsofcape.com.

n

Congratulations to Janet Miller, an administrative assistant at the Cape Girardeau law firm of Cook, Barkett, Ponder & Wolz. Janet is retiring this month after 43 years with the firm, proving it's possible for someone to stay with one employer her entire working career.

Janet has been with the firm since 1976 when it was generally known as the Thomasson law firm.

n

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Health foundation awards grant to SEMO Food Bank

The Missouri Foundation for Health has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to implement programs aimed at achieving a more accurate 2020 Census count. The food bank's "Count Me In" program will provide outreach, education and assistance in census registration to population segments that are typically undercounted.

According to a news release from the food bank, Missouri loses $1,300 in federal dollars every year for every adult and every child who is not counted in the census.

An accurate census count, according to the release, is critical to ensure needed federal funding for schools, highways, bridges, hospitals and services to vulnerable populations.