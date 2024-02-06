Sub-$3 gas in Cape Girardeau County

The average price in Missouri on Saturday was $3.31, while the U.S. average was $3.72, down from $3.79 a week ago and down from $4.01 a month ago.

The average price in the United States one year ago was $3.17.

Crude prices continue their slide, pushing gas prices lower with AAA's gas price website declaring, "If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day, prices will likely continue to decrease."

