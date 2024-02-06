All sections
September 12, 2022

Sub-$3 gas in Cape Girardeau County

Gas under $3 per gallon was seen last week for the first time in many months in Cape Girardeau County, as the Co-Op Service Center, 506 E. Washington St. in Jackson, dropped its price Saturday to $2.99.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A gas price below $3 per gallon Saturday at Jackson's Co-Op Center on East Washington Street. AAA says it expects demand to weaken this fall and, combined with lower crude oil costs, the motor club federation is forecasting gas prices will continue to decline.
A gas price below $3 per gallon Saturday at Jackson's Co-Op Center on East Washington Street. AAA says it expects demand to weaken this fall and, combined with lower crude oil costs, the motor club federation is forecasting gas prices will continue to decline.

Gas under $3 per gallon was seen last week for the first time in many months in Cape Girardeau County, as the Co-Op Service Center, 506 E. Washington St. in Jackson, dropped its price Saturday to $2.99.

Local price ranges Saturday

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.15 to $3.39
  • Jackson: $2.99 to $3.19
  • Scott City: $3.29
  • Perryville: $3.24 to $3.29
The average price in Missouri on Saturday was $3.31, while the U.S. average was $3.72, down from $3.79 a week ago and down from $4.01 a month ago.

The average price in the United States one year ago was $3.17.

Crude prices continue their slide, pushing gas prices lower with AAA's gas price website declaring, "If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day, prices will likely continue to decrease."

