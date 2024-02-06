TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opted not to cut interest rates for the first time since it began trying to help the economy through easier rates in September.

Some Asia-Pacific markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Investors remain uncertain over the outlook for the U.S. economy and over what’s ahead from the administration of President Donald Trump.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% in early trading to 7,898.63, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.3% to 21,702.91. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.2% to 8,572.78. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.4% at 45,053.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% to 6,097.00.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to finish at 39,513.97. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 8,493.70.

SoftBank Group's stock dipped 1.1% after reports it was in talks to invest in OpenAI, while Nissan Motor's shares finished 1.4% higher after the Japanese automaker confirmed plans to reduce production in the U.S.