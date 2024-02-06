All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 30, 2025

Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise while some Asian markets stay closed for holidays

Global shares mostly rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, with European and U.S. markets gaining. Some Asian markets were closed for holidays, while Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX saw modest increases.

YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Screens display a news conference by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Screens display a news conference by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign outside the New York Stock Exchange marks the intersection of Wall and Broad Streets, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A sign outside the New York Stock Exchange marks the intersection of Wall and Broad Streets, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
The New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opted not to cut interest rates for the first time since it began trying to help the economy through easier rates in September.

Some Asia-Pacific markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Investors remain uncertain over the outlook for the U.S. economy and over what’s ahead from the administration of President Donald Trump.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% in early trading to 7,898.63, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.3% to 21,702.91. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.2% to 8,572.78. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.4% at 45,053.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% to 6,097.00.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to finish at 39,513.97. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 8,493.70.

SoftBank Group's stock dipped 1.1% after reports it was in talks to invest in OpenAI, while Nissan Motor's shares finished 1.4% higher after the Japanese automaker confirmed plans to reduce production in the U.S.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Fed’s latest decision could hint at rates staying on hold for a while following their swift drop at the end of 2024. Lower rates would help the economy by making it cheaper for U.S. households and companies to borrow, but the downside is they could also fuel more inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could cut rates if inflation slows further or if the job market suddenly weakens. But “right now, we don’t see that, and we see things as in a really good place for policy and for the economy, and so we feel like we don’t need to be in a hurry to make any adjustments.”

Earlier in the week, there was disruption driven by doubts about the artificial-intelligence boom, after Chinese upstart, DeepSeek said it developed a more affordable large-language AI model.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude declined 18 cents to $72.44 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 35 cents to $76.23 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar cost 154.56 Japanese yen, down from 155.24 yen. The euro inched down to $1.0420 from $1.0423.

___

AP Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessJan. 29
Wall Street uncertain ahead of the Fed's rate decision and B...
BusinessJan. 28
Nvidia and other tech stocks win back some of Monday's sharp...
BusinessJan. 27
Mother, daughter prepare to open Christian bookstore
BusinessJan. 27
Gasoline prices steady, but diesel prices on rise

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Tech stocks tumble as a Chinese competitor threatens to upend the AI industry; Nvidia down 17%
BusinessJan. 27
Tech stocks tumble as a Chinese competitor threatens to upend the AI industry; Nvidia down 17%
Wall Street edges back from its record
BusinessJan. 24
Wall Street edges back from its record
S&P 500 inches higher toward a record
BusinessJan. 23
S&P 500 inches higher toward a record
Netflix and AI excitement have Wall Street flirting with an all-time high
BusinessJan. 22
Netflix and AI excitement have Wall Street flirting with an all-time high
Wall Street begins Trump's second term with gains
BusinessJan. 21
Wall Street begins Trump's second term with gains
Illinois man picks Cape Girardeau for new Teriyaki Madness location
BusinessJan. 20
Illinois man picks Cape Girardeau for new Teriyaki Madness location
Mercy Southeast adds Leigh Hampton to walk-in clinic
BusinessJan. 20
Mercy Southeast adds Leigh Hampton to walk-in clinic
Drury Hotels to open hotel in Pigeon Forge
BusinessJan. 20
Drury Hotels to open hotel in Pigeon Forge
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy