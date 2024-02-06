Statistics, surveys and slices of pizza

In a quote often attributed to Missourian Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain, "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damn lies and statistics."

Well, there are plenty of statistics flying around these days, many of them having to do with COVID-19, positivity rates, mortality data, infection statistics and so forth.

Still others are related to the economy and the havoc coronavirus has played with things such as unemployment rates, jobless claims and even the nation's gross national product (GDP).

And it struck me the other day how many of the statistics we're hearing can be presented, or colored, in such a way as to support more than one perspective.

Take Friday night, for instance. That evening, I happened to be watching a news channel as President Donald Trump touted the addition of 1.8 million jobs to the U.S. economy in July and 9.3 million in May, June and July, calling it "the single greatest three-month period of job creation in American history."

What the president failed to mention, though, was that the job growth followed on the heels of the most job losses the nation has ever experienced. The 9.3 million jobs added to the nation's workforce represented only 42% of the jobs lost due to the pandemic (close to 21 million jobs disappeared in April alone).

In one specific sector of the economy, the president Friday pointed to the addition of "639,000 brand new construction jobs." But what he didn't say was that, according to the building trades industry, that number represented just 59% of the jobs lost during the pandemic.

The president also pointed to a drop of "nearly 30%" in the nation's unemployment rate since April. While it's true the nation's unemployment rate has improved from 14.7% in April to 10.2% in July, he conveniently didn't mention the July percentage is nearly seven points higher than February's 3.5% jobless rate.

Don't get me wrong. Job growth and declining unemployment rates are very good things. Just remember to put them into context.

n

The weekly number of first-time filings for unemployment benefits in Missouri has fallen to below 11,000 for the first time since before the pandemic, according to the state's Department of Labor & Industrial Relations.

During the week ending Aug. 1, the most recent week for which data is available, 10,829 Missourians filed initial unemployment claims, down from 14,804 the previous week, a continuing indication the state's economic decline is reversing as businesses in the state continue to recover from the pandemic.

The weekly number of first-time unemployment claims in Missouri has dropped in 15 of the previous 18 weeks, dating back to late March, when there were 104,230 initial claims in the week ending March 28.

According to a study released last week by WalletHub, the speed of Missouri's economic recovery is ranked seventh among all states and the District of Columbia, behind only (in positions one through six) New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Iowa, West Virginia and Maine. The rankings were based on the most recent unemployment claims in each state in comparison to claims throughout the pandemic and the number of claims during the same period last year.

n

In another study related to COVID-19, nearly 4,000 Americans were surveyed about how their exercise habits may have changed during the pandemic.

According to the survey, the average Missourian is doing about 30% less exercise now than before the pandemic began. The study also found people in Vermont were doing 67% less exercise compared to the average Minnesotan, whose exercise time has only dropped 16% during the pandemic.