Statewide gas prices drop slightly in Missouri post-Thanksgiving

The most expensive gas in the United States may be found in California, averaging $4.69 per gallon, with Hawaii at No. 2 at $4.31.

Gas Buddy, a tech company promising real-time gas prices at more than 150,000 gas stations in the U.S., Canada and Australia, reported late last week the lowest gas prices in Cape Girardeau County ranged from $2.89 to $2.99 a gallon.

