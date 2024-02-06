All sections
BusinessDecember 6, 2021

Statewide gas prices drop slightly in Missouri post-Thanksgiving

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the Show Me State dropped a penny since Thanksgiving to $3.02 per gallon, according to Boston-headquartered Gas Buddy. Missouri has the sixth lowest prices at the pump in the nation, after Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Kansas...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gasoline is pumped at a filling station in Nashville, Tennessee, in this undated photo.
Gasoline is pumped at a filling station in Nashville, Tennessee, in this undated photo.Mark Humphrey ~ Associated Press

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the Show Me State dropped a penny since Thanksgiving to $3.02 per gallon, according to Boston-headquartered Gas Buddy.

Missouri has the sixth lowest prices at the pump in the nation, after Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Kansas.

The most expensive gas in the United States may be found in California, averaging $4.69 per gallon, with Hawaii at No. 2 at $4.31.

Gas Buddy, a tech company promising real-time gas prices at more than 150,000 gas stations in the U.S., Canada and Australia, reported late last week the lowest gas prices in Cape Girardeau County ranged from $2.89 to $2.99 a gallon.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

