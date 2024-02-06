All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessSeptember 20, 2021

State transfers millions from marijuana sales to veterans programs

More than $6.8 million in fees and taxes generated by Missouri's medical marijuana program was transferred last week from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to the Missouri Veterans Commission. Under the terms of a constitutional amendment approved by Missouri voters in November 2018, fees and taxes generated by the state's medical marijuana program, less operational expenses, are to be periodically transferred to the veterans commission for health and care services provided to the state's military veterans.. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

More than $6.8 million in fees and taxes generated by Missouri's medical marijuana program was transferred last week from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

Under the terms of a constitutional amendment approved by Missouri voters in November 2018, fees and taxes generated by the state's medical marijuana program, less operational expenses, are to be periodically transferred to the veterans commission for health and care services provided to the state's military veterans.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Since medical marijuana dispensaries started opening nearly a year ago, the state's medical marijuana program has generated more than $113 million in sales, which, in turn, have resulted in two fund transfers to the veterans commission — a $2,135,510 payment in 2020 and last week's fund transfer of $6,843,310.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
BusinessNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy