State transfers millions from marijuana sales to veterans programs

More than $6.8 million in fees and taxes generated by Missouri's medical marijuana program was transferred last week from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to the Missouri Veterans Commission.
Under the terms of a constitutional amendment approved by Missouri voters in November 2018, fees and taxes generated by the state's medical marijuana program, less operational expenses, are to be periodically transferred to the veterans commission for health and care services provided to the state's military veterans.
Since medical marijuana dispensaries started opening nearly a year ago, the state's medical marijuana program has generated more than $113 million in sales, which, in turn, have resulted in two fund transfers to the veterans commission — a $2,135,510 payment in 2020 and last week's fund transfer of $6,843,310.
