Starbucks one-day walkout, no Cape Girardeau impact

Starbucks employees at more than 100 stores of the Seattle-based coffee chain staged a one-day strike Thursday, Nov. 17, on the company's "Red Cup Day", in which holiday-themed red cups are given to customers ordering holiday or fall beverages.
Cape Girardeau's Starbucks location near William Street and Exit 96 of Interstate 55 was not impacted by the walkout, although workers at three St. Louis-area Starbucks stores did participate.
Starbucks Workers Union, in a statement, said more than 1,000 of its members picketed the shops to protest working conditions and as an attempt to recognize workers' unionizing efforts and prod company officials to meet them at the bargaining table.
Starbucks, founded in 1971 and the world's largest coffeehouse chain, has 34,317 stores in 84 countries, according to a 2022 company estimate.
