BusinessNovember 21, 2022
Starbucks one-day walkout, no Cape Girardeau impact
Starbucks employees at more than 100 stores of the Seattle-based coffee chain staged a one-day strike Thursday, Nov. 17, on the company's "Red Cup Day", in which holiday-themed red cups are given to customers ordering holiday or fall beverages...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Barista Coleton Gabriel hands a commemorative red cup to a patron Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Starbucks, 188 Vantage Drive, near the Interstate 55 and William Street intersection in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau location was not among the 112 U.S. Starbucks stores that witnessed a one-day strike by employees on "Red Cup Day".
Barista Coleton Gabriel hands a commemorative red cup to a patron Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Starbucks, 188 Vantage Drive, near the Interstate 55 and William Street intersection in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau location was not among the 112 U.S. Starbucks stores that witnessed a one-day strike by employees on "Red Cup Day".

Starbucks employees at more than 100 stores of the Seattle-based coffee chain staged a one-day strike Thursday, Nov. 17, on the company's "Red Cup Day", in which holiday-themed red cups are given to customers ordering holiday or fall beverages.

Cape Girardeau's Starbucks location near William Street and Exit 96 of Interstate 55 was not impacted by the walkout, although workers at three St. Louis-area Starbucks stores did participate.

Starbucks Workers Union, in a statement, said more than 1,000 of its members picketed the shops to protest working conditions and as an attempt to recognize workers' unionizing efforts and prod company officials to meet them at the bargaining table.

Starbucks, founded in 1971 and the world's largest coffeehouse chain, has 34,317 stores in 84 countries, according to a 2022 company estimate.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

