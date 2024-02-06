Starbucks one-day walkout, no Cape Girardeau impact

Starbucks Workers Union, in a statement, said more than 1,000 of its members picketed the shops to protest working conditions and as an attempt to recognize workers' unionizing efforts and prod company officials to meet them at the bargaining table.

Starbucks, founded in 1971 and the world's largest coffeehouse chain, has 34,317 stores in 84 countries, according to a 2022 company estimate.

