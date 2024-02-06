Spooky season costs Americans an estimated $9B

Halloween is big business.

In fact, it's almost scary how much people (and goblins) will spend this year on candy, costumes, party supplies and decorations ranging from simple carved pumpkins to elaborate home accessories that will turn any ordinary dwelling into a spirit-filled haunted house.

Five-year-old Walker Evans of Cape Girardeau checks out an animated Halloween creature at the Spirit Halloween store in the Town Plaza Shopping Center. Jay Wolz

In the weeks leading up to the "All Hallow's Eve" Thursday, the National Retail Federation estimates Americans will have spent close to $9 billion to get into the "spirit" of the season.

"Nine billion? I can believe that," said Bambi Eilers, manager of the Spirit Halloween store in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center. This is Eiler's 14th Halloween season with the company, which has been a subsidiary of Spencer Gifts since 1983. In addition to the Cape Girardeau location, Eilers manages a Spirit Halloween store in Arnold, Missouri, and two in Illinois.

While some Spirit Halloween stores opened as early as August, the Cape Girardeau location didn't open until September. It will remain open through Nov. 2 and will feature "end of season" sales after Halloween.

What Halloween costumes are "hot" this year? "'Fortnite' is huge along with 'Toy Story 4'," Eilers reported, adding steampunk and vampire costumes are also popular.

"Steampunk" is described as a science fiction genre incorporating technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th century steam-powered industrial machines.

"We try to cater to everyone of all ages, young and old," Eilers said. "We have some kids who are scared to come into our stores and some never want to leave."

Nicole Evans of Cape Girardeau and her 5-year-old son, Walker, are frequent customers. "We've been in here a lot," she said as Walker, who plans to be a zombie when he trick-or-treats Thursday night, checked out some of the store's animated ghouls.