BusinessOctober 25, 2021
SoutheastHEALTH welcomes physicians
Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announced the addition of Shawn Duxbury, M.D. and Josh Hammond, M.D.
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announced the addition of Shawn Duxbury, M.D. and Josh Hammond, M.D.

Shawn Duxbury
Shawn Duxbury
  • Duxbury completed his medical degree at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, followed by a residency in orthopedic surgery at Atlanta Medical Center and a fellowship in pediatric orthopedic surgery at Emory University.

Duxbury's expertise is in treating scoliosis, pediatric fracture care and trauma in addition to general pediatric orthopedics.

Josh Hammond
Josh Hammond
  • Hammond earned his medical degree at the University of Michigan Medical School, followed by a residency in orthopedic surgery at McLaren-Flint/Michigan State University and a fellowship in hand surgery at the University of Alabama.

A hand surgery specialist, Hammond is noted for his experience in surgical intervention for carpal tunnel disease and the management of base-of-thumb arthritis.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

