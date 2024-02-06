SoutheastHEALTH welcomes physicians

Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announced the addition of Shawn Duxbury, M.D. and Josh Hammond, M.D.
Duxbury's expertise is in treating scoliosis, pediatric fracture care and trauma in addition to general pediatric orthopedics.
A hand surgery specialist, Hammond is noted for his experience in surgical intervention for carpal tunnel disease and the management of base-of-thumb arthritis.
