SoutheastHEALTH welcomes physicians

Josh Hammond

Hammond earned his medical degree at the University of Michigan Medical School, followed by a residency in orthopedic surgery at McLaren-Flint/Michigan State University and a fellowship in hand surgery at the University of Alabama.

A hand surgery specialist, Hammond is noted for his experience in surgical intervention for carpal tunnel disease and the management of base-of-thumb arthritis.

