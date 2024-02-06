All sections
BusinessFebruary 13, 2023

SoutheastHEALTH receives innovation award

SoutheastHEALTH has finished as one of two runners-up in the collaboration category of the 2022 Health Quality Innovators of the Year Awards, Richmond, Virginia-based HQI has announced. According to HQI's website, "SoutheastHEALTH implemented an 'all hands on deck' approach to eliminating hospital-acquired pneumonias. ...

Jeff Long
SoutheastHEALTH has finished as one of two runners-up in the collaboration category of the 2022 Health Quality Innovators of the Year Awards, Richmond, Virginia-based HQI has announced.

According to HQI's website, "SoutheastHEALTH implemented an 'all hands on deck' approach to eliminating hospital-acquired pneumonias. Based on a report of dental burden across the state and a lack of education and poor oral hygiene on the pre-operative end of service. A multidisciplinary team at the Missouri facility implemented processes to provide oral care before procedures and during hospital stays. Additionally, all discharged patients were sent home with toothbrush/toothpaste packets and education regarding the importance of oral care at home. As a result of these efforts, the facility boasted a 71% reduction in non-ventilator health care-associated pneumonia, a 51% reduction in pneumonia readmissions to the same facility, a 69% reduction in sepsis mortalities and an average cost avoidance of $850,000 per quarter."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

