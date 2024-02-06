SoutheastHEALTH receives innovation award

According to HQI's website, "SoutheastHEALTH implemented an 'all hands on deck' approach to eliminating hospital-acquired pneumonias. Based on a report of dental burden across the state and a lack of education and poor oral hygiene on the pre-operative end of service. A multidisciplinary team at the Missouri facility implemented processes to provide oral care before procedures and during hospital stays. Additionally, all discharged patients were sent home with toothbrush/toothpaste packets and education regarding the importance of oral care at home. As a result of these efforts, the facility boasted a 71% reduction in non-ventilator health care-associated pneumonia, a 51% reduction in pneumonia readmissions to the same facility, a 69% reduction in sepsis mortalities and an average cost avoidance of $850,000 per quarter."

