All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 16, 2021

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation awards 25 scholarships

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation recently awarded health care scholarships valued at $30,000 to 25 students pursing careers in the health care field. "Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others, which is more important now than ever before," said foundation executive director Darah Jirkovsky...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation recently awarded health care scholarships valued at $30,000 to 25 students pursing careers in the health care field.

"Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others, which is more important now than ever before," said foundation executive director Darah Jirkovsky.

The 2021 scholarship recipients, their scholarships and the schools they are attending:

Cape College Center

  • Alexys Littlepage, Polly Duvall Kinder Scholarship

Central Methodist University

  • Brittany VanGennip, Huston Family Scholarship

Cox College

  • Malary Burger, Ilena Aslin Scholarship

Maryville University

  • Cassidi Tomsu, William and Martina Scott Scholarship
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Saint Louis University

  • Debra Compton, Elda Haertling Scholarship

Southeast Missouri State University

  • Jaden Barnes, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship
  • Brittany Byrd, Charlotte Black Sargent Scholarship
  • Kelsie Jansen, Nancy Ann Bray Scholarship

SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences

  • Lauren Alexander, Jean Chapman, M.D., Scholarship
  • Jada Ayers, Tom Welch Radiography Scholarship
  • Kelly Felts, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship
  • Violet Fields, L.P. Maxwell, M.D., Scholarship
  • Hope Hartman, Sheila R. Caskey, Ph.D., Scholarship
  • Sarah Hickman, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship
  • Kelsie Pingel, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship
  • Katara Pruett, Ilena Aslin Scholarship
  • Layne Robinson, James W. Wente Scholarship
  • Madalyn Tilley, Balsamo Family Scholarship
  • Jewel Unterreiner, Ronald James Schwent Nursing Scholarship
  • Brittany Zimmerman, Karen Crites Hendrickson, EDD, R.N., NEA-BC Scholarship

Southwest Baptist University

  • Logan Welker, O.D. Niswonger Scholarship

Also receiving grants through the U.S. Bank Foundation Giving Program were Kasie Jones-Holder, Stephanie McAlister, Anthony Pulliam and Macy Smith.

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million since 1962, supporting the education of more than 1,260 current and future health care workers.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street dips to head for a rare back...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy