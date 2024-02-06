SoutheastHEALTH Foundation awards 25 scholarships

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation recently awarded health care scholarships valued at $30,000 to 25 students pursing careers in the health care field.
"Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others, which is more important now than ever before," said foundation executive director Darah Jirkovsky.
The 2021 scholarship recipients, their scholarships and the schools they are attending:
Cape College Center
Central Methodist University
Cox College
Maryville University
Saint Louis University
Southeast Missouri State University
SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Southwest Baptist University
Also receiving grants through the U.S. Bank Foundation Giving Program were Kasie Jones-Holder, Stephanie McAlister, Anthony Pulliam and Macy Smith.
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million since 1962, supporting the education of more than 1,260 current and future health care workers.
