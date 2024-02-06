SoutheastHEALTH Foundation awards 25 scholarships

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation recently awarded health care scholarships valued at $30,000 to 25 students pursing careers in the health care field.

"Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others, which is more important now than ever before," said foundation executive director Darah Jirkovsky.

The 2021 scholarship recipients, their scholarships and the schools they are attending:

Cape College Center

Alexys Littlepage, Polly Duvall Kinder Scholarship

Central Methodist University

Brittany VanGennip, Huston Family Scholarship

Cox College

Malary Burger, Ilena Aslin Scholarship

Maryville University