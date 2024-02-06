All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 2, 2021

Southeast signs articulation agreements with Mineral Area College

The presidents of Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College (MAC) in Park Hills, Missouri, have signed several "articulation agreements" designed to help students seamlessly transfer from MAC to bachelor's degree programs at Southeast...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

This story has been edited to correct Mineral Area College's location.

The presidents of Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College (MAC) in Park Hills, Missouri, have signed several "articulation agreements" designed to help students seamlessly transfer from MAC to bachelor's degree programs at Southeast.

SEMO president Carlos Vargas and MAC president Joseph Gilgour executed the four agreements during a signing ceremony on the MAC campus Thursday attended by deans and academic leaders from both schools.

"This agreement makes sense because at Southeast and Mineral Area College we focus on providing quality, affordable options for our students," said Vargas, who explained MAC was already part of Southeast's transfer mentor program.

Thursday's action takes the transfer mentor program "one step further," Vargas said. "This will allow students to focus more on their academic pursuits and career goals."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gilgour said MAC and SEMO have always maintained a strong, cooperative relationship

"We are pleased to continue this partnership and appreciate the opportunities these agreements provide for MAC graduates interested in completing a bachelor's degree at SEMO," he said.

Under the agreements, MAC alumni with associate of arts degrees will have clear and direct pathways to Southeast's bachelor's degree programs in business administration, criminal justice, psychology and nursing (online).

According to a news release from Southeast, the articulation agreements are consistent with the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education's guidelines advocating cooperative and seamless transfer agreements between two-year and baccalaureate institutions. The agreements go into effect with the 2021-2022 academic year, which begins this month.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 8
Stock market today: Wall Street rebounds after Hong Kong sto...
BusinessOct. 7
Stock market today: Wall Street slides after Treasury yields...
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy