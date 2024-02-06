Forbes Magazine has released its 2021 list of the best employers in Missouri, and Southeast Missouri State University has been ranked No. 8 on the magazine's "top 10" list.

The list, released in late August in conjunction with the market research firm Statista, was based on an overall survey of 80,000 American workers at businesses with at least 500 employees. The survey was conducted between October 2020 and June of this year and produced rankings of the best employers in every state.

Survey responses were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. Survey participants were asked to rate their employers on several criteria such as workplace safety, compensation and benefits, work-from-home opportunities, advancement potential and whether they would recommend their workplace to others.

Based on the survey results, Forbes ranked Missouri's top 10 employers and their headquarters as:

1. Washington University, St. Louis

2. Hallmark Cards, Kansas City, Missouri

3. Netsmart, Overland Park, Kansas

4. Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri