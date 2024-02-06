All sections
BusinessFebruary 14, 2022

Southeast Missouri Realtors organization growing

Southeast Missouri Realtors organization is showing a marked growth in membership in the last three years, according to figures compiled by the association's Cape Girardeau-based executive Terry L. Baker. This month, there are 365 primary Realtors, a nearly 22% increase over the 300 listed in March 2019...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri Realtors president John Mayfield, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, addresses the Southeast Missouri Realtors meeting Dec. 8 at Cape Girardeau Country Club. The local association has experienced significant growth in membership in recent years.
Missouri Realtors president John Mayfield, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, addresses the Southeast Missouri Realtors meeting Dec. 8 at Cape Girardeau Country Club. The local association has experienced significant growth in membership in recent years.

Southeast Missouri Realtors organization is showing a marked growth in membership in the last three years, according to figures compiled by the association's Cape Girardeau-based executive Terry L. Baker.

This month, there are 365 primary Realtors, a nearly 22% increase over the 300 listed in March 2019.

Among secondary Realtors, referring to those who also hold membership in another association through whom they pay state and national dues, the hike is more dramatic with a 157% increase from seven to 18.

There are 100 individual affiliates in Southeast Missouri Realtors, a small gain from 96 in 2019. Affiliates are comprised of real estate attorneys, insurance agents, title company representatives, appraisers and inspectors, plus mortgage and bank lenders.

The National Association of Realtors, formed in 1908, has an estimated 1.45 million members in the U.S.

