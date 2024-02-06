Southeast Missouri Realtors organization growing

Southeast Missouri Realtors organization is showing a marked growth in membership in the last three years, according to figures compiled by the association's Cape Girardeau-based executive Terry L. Baker.

This month, there are 365 primary Realtors, a nearly 22% increase over the 300 listed in March 2019.

Among secondary Realtors, referring to those who also hold membership in another association through whom they pay state and national dues, the hike is more dramatic with a 157% increase from seven to 18.