BusinessAugust 8, 2022
Southeast Missouri Realtors chooses leadership
Keasha Drury of Worth Clark Realty has been elected incoming president of Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Realtors. The Realtor group, meeting Wednesday at Cape Girardeau County Club, elected a full slate of officers for 2023. In addition to Drury, the following people will take office in January:...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Keasha Drury
Keasha Drury

Keasha Drury of Worth Clark Realty has been elected incoming president of Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Realtors.

The Realtor group, meeting Wednesday at Cape Girardeau County Club, elected a full slate of officers for 2023.

In addition to Drury, the following people will take office in January:

  • Vice president: Liz Lockhart, Riverbend Realty.
  • Secretary: Chris Cole, Lorimont LLC.
  • Treasurer: Chris Hartlein, Heartland Appraisal.
  • Local director: Amy Chiles, Main Key Realty; Monica McClain Duncan, Worth Clark Realty.
  • State director: Amber Kinbrell, EXP Realty; Taylor Pinkerton, Century 21 Ashland Realty.

Current SMR treasurer Mike Seabaugh reported the association's membership as of June 30 stood at 373 Realtors, 19 secondary Realtors and 44 affiliate firms comprised of 104 individual members.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
