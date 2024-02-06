Southeast Missouri Realtors chooses leadership

Vice president: Liz Lockhart, Riverbend Realty.

Secretary: Chris Cole, Lorimont LLC.

Treasurer: Chris Hartlein, Heartland Appraisal.

Local director: Amy Chiles, Main Key Realty; Monica McClain Duncan, Worth Clark Realty.

State director: Amber Kinbrell, EXP Realty; Taylor Pinkerton, Century 21 Ashland Realty.

Current SMR treasurer Mike Seabaugh reported the association's membership as of June 30 stood at 373 Realtors, 19 secondary Realtors and 44 affiliate firms comprised of 104 individual members.

