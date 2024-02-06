The best-designed large dentist office in the country is right here in Cape Girardeau.

It's not hyperbole. Owner and dentist Ross Bennett of Bennett Family Dentistry has the certificate from the American Dental Association (ADA) to prove it.

His practice at 989 N. Mount Auburn Road won the large new build category for the ADA's 2023 Design Innovation Awards.

Awards are given to the best new large, small and remodeled offices nationwide. The ADA uses a three-year sliding scale to determine which designs are considered new, so although Bennett's office opened in 2020, it was still eligible.

"Thinking of the magnitude of the contest itself, I thought, 'Let's enter it, but I don't know if we have a realistic chance of winning something like this, being a family dental practice in the middle of the country,'" Bennett said.

Taking cues from his practice's previous office, Ross Bennett wanted the waiting area of his family dentistry to be spacious and have plenty of large windows. Christopher Borro

The previous two winners of the large new build category had come from Buffalo, New York, and the suburbs of Portland, Oregon. The other 2023 finalists were from Dallas and Los Angeles.

Entries had to be submitted by August. A panel narrowed the finalists in each category down to three entries. Then the public chose which ones they liked most by voting on the ADA website throughout October.

The final results were revealed Dec. 8.

"You could go to any dental office in the United States, and sitting on their waiting room table will be an article about an office in Cape Girardeau that was rated the most innovative in the nation," he said.

Bennett's award was not the only one that went to a dental office in Missouri. NKC Dental in North Kansas City won the award for the best remodel.

The new buildout award for smaller offices went to Central Texas Periodontics in Georgetown, Texas, a suburb of Austin.

Winners took home a $1,000 cash prize in addition to their certificate. Bennett said he'd use it to put together a special event for his staff.

Expanded functions dental assistants Kailyn Fahnestock, left, and Lauren Lappe are among more than 30 workers staffing the Bennett Family Dentistry office. Owner Ross Bennett based much of his office's award-winning design on employee and patient suggestions. Christopher Borro

Inspiration and timing

Bennett's parents started their dentistry 45 years ago, and in 1982 moved their practice into a former church. The practice remained there until 2020, and Bennett took design feedback from that location when it came time to build a new one.

Bennett spoke with patients and staff to see what design elements they wanted to see.

"So we basically vetted all the possibilities right there with the people who would be in the building the most," he said.

For example, the former office had a small bank of windows in many rooms, but two rooms with full windows that patients always wanted to be treated in.