Some relief may be arriving from annoying robocalls

NEW YORK -- For Michael Rizzo, answering the phone is too often a waste of time.

His Sports City Pizza Pub in Buffalo, New York, depends on customers calling to order wings, pizza and potato skins.

But much of the time, it's an automated message pushing a scam.

"It's getting to the point where it's blocking other callers from coming in," the 24-year-old bar owner said.

Help is coming, if slowly.

Over the past year, prodded by the government, cellphones have added tools to counteract unwanted "robocalls." The Federal Communications Commission has proposed letting phone companies block more spam and is hoping to deter scammers with big fines.

Experts say these steps are not a cure-all, but they're a good start.

Why is this happening?

The federal and state "Do Not Call" lists are supposed to protect people from unwanted calls from telemarketers. But scammers don't care about breaking the law.

Scammers reach people cheaply and easily using "autodialers," which spew out a large number of calls automatically.

It's estimated Americans receive tens of millions of robocalls every day. Not all of them are fraudsters, of course. Pharmacies send automated messages about prescriptions being filled. But too often, it's this: You owe the IRS money; it's Microsoft calling to fix your computer; free cruises!

And spam callers have technology that makes a phone's caller-ID display a local or important-looking caller, such as the IRS.

Cracking down on "spoofed" numbers would make running a scam more difficult and save U.S. consumers millions of dollars, a group of state attorneys general said in an FCC filing.

What phone companies are doing

Phone companies and independent apps can screen or block unwanted calls by checking them against databases of known problem numbers and analyzing suspicious behavior, such as a number that's calling lots of people on Do Not Call lists.

Wireless carriers also have tools that flag incoming calls with warnings such as "scam likely," but they aren't available on all phones or to many prepaid customers. The versions from Verizon and Sprint cost extra.

A few Android phones, including Google's Pixel, screen spam calls for free.

Jen Vargas, 39, a multimedia producer from Orlando, Florida, said her AT&T app flags and blocks some fraudulent calls to her cellphone, but she's given up with the landline.

"Very rarely do I pick up a call from a number I don't know," Vargas said.

Apps including YouMail and Nomorobo offer relief on home phones for free, with limitations.