Signing off — Randy Ray retires after almost five decades with KFVS12

Before internet and streaming platforms, if you wanted to watch sports in Southeast Missouri, you probably watched Randy Ray on KFVS12.

For decades, Ray was a familiar and friendly face on screens before he moved behind the scenes in 1998 to work as an account executive for KFVS12.

Now, after 47 years at the station, Ray said it's time to sign off completely.

"This feels like the right time for me," Ray said. "The business has changed a lot, and it's time for the next group coming in."

The former sportscaster and KFVS12 sports director has decided to retire. Ray, 72, spent his last day at KFVS12 on Friday.

Ray first came to KFVS12 in 1974 for a position at KFVS Radio. He later switched to television in 1978 to work as sports director and kept the position for almost 20 years.

Viewers could see Ray relay the region's biggest sports headlines on the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news Mondays through Fridays.

Ask Ray what memories from his career he'll remember fondly, and he'll list the winning highlights of teams he's covered in the past.

Such as when Three Rivers Community College won the National Junior College Championship in 1979. Or when Southern Illinois University defeated Western Carolina University in the 1983 NCAA Division I-AA Football Championship Game.

Ray covered his alma mater Southeast Missouri State University during the reign of legendary basketball coach Ron Shumate. Shumate guided the university's basketball team to its winningest years.

"Ron Shumate was there 16 years of my 19 years doing sports," Ray recalled. "We traveled a lot and we won a lot. I say 'we' because that's how close I felt to the team. It was just so much fun knowing you were going to win 90% of the time, and that's what Ron Shumate accomplished when he was there."