Signing off — Randy Ray retires after almost five decades with KFVS12

Before internet and streaming platforms, if you wanted to watch sports in Southeast Missouri, you probably watched Randy Ray on KFVS12.
For decades, Ray was a familiar and friendly face on screens before he moved behind the scenes in 1998 to work as an account executive for KFVS12.
Now, after 47 years at the station, Ray said it's time to sign off completely.
"This feels like the right time for me," Ray said. "The business has changed a lot, and it's time for the next group coming in."
The former sportscaster and KFVS12 sports director has decided to retire. Ray, 72, spent his last day at KFVS12 on Friday.
Ray first came to KFVS12 in 1974 for a position at KFVS Radio. He later switched to television in 1978 to work as sports director and kept the position for almost 20 years.
Viewers could see Ray relay the region's biggest sports headlines on the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news Mondays through Fridays.
Ask Ray what memories from his career he'll remember fondly, and he'll list the winning highlights of teams he's covered in the past.
Such as when Three Rivers Community College won the National Junior College Championship in 1979. Or when Southern Illinois University defeated Western Carolina University in the 1983 NCAA Division I-AA Football Championship Game.
Ray covered his alma mater Southeast Missouri State University during the reign of legendary basketball coach Ron Shumate. Shumate guided the university's basketball team to its winningest years.
"Ron Shumate was there 16 years of my 19 years doing sports," Ray recalled. "We traveled a lot and we won a lot. I say 'we' because that's how close I felt to the team. It was just so much fun knowing you were going to win 90% of the time, and that's what Ron Shumate accomplished when he was there."
As a St. Louis native, Ray said it was a thrill covering the St. Louis Cardinals. He brought reports to Cape Girardeau from when the team played in the 1982, 1985 and 1987 World Series.
Back then, the only way for viewers to see interviews of Cardinals players was through the videos Ray and other team members recorded and brought back to Cape Girardeau, Ray said.
"I can't tell you how much that meant to me as a kid who grew up in St. Louis," he said. "The fact that I would end up in the Cardinal Clubhouse was just a fantasy come true."
In 1998, Ray decided to switch to sales.
"Or, as they say in news, 'Cross over to the dark side,'" Ray said.
Since then, Ray has worked as an account executive at KFVS12. His departure from sports marked the end of a decadeslong journalism career.
"Honestly, I didn't want to grow old on the air," Ray said. "I promised myself I wouldn't do that."
Ray landed his first media job in 1972 at a radio station called KHAD in De Soto, Missouri, and said he fell in love with the industry. He later moved to Cape Girardeau for the radio position at KFVS.
Ray said he was in love with the business from the beginning.
"My career never felt like work," Ray said. "I just went in, had fun and happened to get paid for it."
Though he's saying goodbye to KFVS12, Ray and his family will remain in Cape Girardeau. He said he looks forward to spending time with his wife, two daughters and five grandchildren.
"Cape Girardeau is a beautiful city to raise a family in and have a home," Ray said. "It's been a real blessing for us."
