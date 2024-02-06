Throughout Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Northeast Arkansas, the name "Shivelbine" is synonymous with "music."

From piccolos to sousaphones and everything in between, Shivelbine music store in Cape Girardeau has been at the center of the music scene, especially at this time of year when schools -- and school bands -- begin "tuning up" for a new school year.

"School bands were the foundation of our business," explained Mike Shivelbine, who owns the business along with his brother, Greg Shivelbine, and their cousin Bill Shivelbine.

The store's roots can be traced back nearly 100 years to a local saxophone player and entrepreneur named Raymond "Peg" Meyer.

"Peg was really kind of a 'Harold Hill' kind of guy," Mike said, in reference to the fictional "Prof. Harold Hill" who convinced the townspeople of River City, Iowa, to start a "boys band" in the musical "The Music Man."

Brothers Mike, left, and Greg Shivelbine, far right, pose for a photo with their cousin, Bill Shivelbine, at Shivelbine music store May 18 in downtown Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

"Back in the 1920s and '30s, he would go around from town to town and talk to school superintendents, encouraging them to start band programs," Mike continued. "He would find a choir director or piano teacher or some member of the school faculty who knew a little bit about music, and he would instruct them on how to start kids on various band instruments."

Instruments Meyer would sell and service.

"He worked for a group of musicians from the St. Louis Symphony, as I understand it, and they started the St. Louis Band Instrument Co.," Mike said.

One of the people Meyer would regularly call on was the band director at Cape Girardeau Central High School, William A. Shivelbine (who, by the way, wrote the Cape Central Alma Mater). Shivelbine was the grandfather of Mike, Greg and Bill, as well as a fourth grandson, Scott, brother of Mike and Greg, who died in 2018.

"It was around 1943 or '44 that Peg and our grandfather formed a partnership, which was called M&S Music," Mike said. "That operated for a few years until, for some reason, Peg wanted out. Our grandfather bought him out and the contract shows it was 70 years ago, on Aug. 1, 1949."

A saxophone for sale is seen on a display wall at Shivelbine's music store Thursday in downtown Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

Not only did the store celebrate its 70th anniversary on Thursday, but this year the Shivelbines are also marking the 50-year anniversary of the store's move to its present location in a historic three-story building at 545 Broadway, which the Shivelbine family acquired in 1969.

William Shivelbine's son, Leland "Freck" Shivelbine -- Mike and Greg's father -- joined the business early on.

"And sometime around 1950, our dad asked his brother, William L. Shivelbine (Bill's father), if he would like to join him in the music store," Mike said. For many years, the next generation of Shivelbines built Shivelbine music into the region's leading source for school band instruments and other musical accessories in Southeast Missouri and parts of neighboring states.

"Bands are what has kept us afloat," Mike said, adding Shivelbine works with the music programs at about 100 school districts, many of which were fostered by "Peg" Meyer and the elder Shivelbine. Mike and Greg estimate tens of thousands of people throughout the region played in school bands over the years and used band instruments purchased or rented from Shivelbine.

"We frequently run into people who say, 'I got my band instrument from you,'" Mike said. "When you've been around 70 years, you run into that from time to time."

In the weeks leading up to the start of a school year, it's not unusual to see cases of band instruments lined up on the Shivelbine sales floor, awaiting delivery to a band director somewhere in the region. Unfortunately, because of budget cuts, some schools have had to eliminate music programs and marching bands. Greg Shivelbine estimated there are 10% or 15% fewer school bands now than there were when the number of music programs peaked 20 or 30 years ago and said another reason there are fewer music programs today than a generation ago has to do with a scarcity of music educators.

"[Southeast Missouri State University] used to produce a half-dozen band directors a year, but now it's down to two or maybe three. It's the same at [Southern Illinois University], and it seems to be that way at most other universities as well."