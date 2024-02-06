SEMPO contemplates an electric future locally

On the same day President Joe Biden was promising sharp carbon emission cutbacks in the U.S. to attendees at a climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Cape Girardeau City Council greenlighted the development of an electric vehicle (EV) readiness plan for the municipality.

The Nov. 1 council vote authorized a $94,435.31 contract with Overland Park, Kansas-based consultant Olsson.

Eighty percent of the funding for the plan will be paid by the federal government through pass-through funds from the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission. The rest of the money will come from local resources, said Alex McElroy, executive director of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning organization (SEMPO).

The other 20% will come from SEMPO member entities, the voting members of the organization's Board of Directors: the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Cape Girardeau County, the Cape Special Road District, the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority and the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission.

Following the plan

Two Ameren Missouri-branded charging stations for electric vehicles in the parking lot of Schnucks supermarket Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Jeff Long

On April 21, SEMPO approved a 25-year Metropolitan Transportation Plan with a partial goal of "conducting transportation-related activities in a manner that supports responsible management of the environment."

One of the ways, McElroy said, a community may live into the goal of being better environmental "stewards" is to develop an EV plan.

Olsson, in a detailed prospectus prepared for the project praised SEMPO's vision.

"While most government planning organizations are still waiting to see what happens, [SEMPO's] forward-thinking leadership is determined to actively plan, prepare and benefit from the impact of EVs," read the document.

EV infrastructure

"One of the challenges EV cars have is the uncertainty of where you're going to charge them," said McElroy, who has led SEMPO since 2019. "There was a recent study of EV owners (and) it found 80% of them prefer to charge their cars at home. But a 2019 American Housing Survey revealed a third of homeowners in the country and nearly two-thirds of renters don't have access to a garage or carport. That would be a significant hurdle to overcome for a large number of people who decide to invest in an electric vehicle if they don't see anywhere in their community that they can consistently charge it."

Two conspicuous charging venues in Cape Girardeau are in the parking lots of Schnucks supermarket at 19 S. Kingshighway and Century Casino Cape Girardeau at 777 N. Main St.