All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJune 19, 2023

SEMO's David Yaskewich on inflation 'cooling'

Southeast Missouri State University economist David Yaskewich says while the issue is complex, last week's numbers on inflation are unquestionably a positive sign for consumers weary of higher prices. "If we look at (the cost of) food and energy, which would be part of the headline numbers for inflation (last) week, we're at 4%. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri State University economist David Yaskewich says while the issue is complex, last week's numbers on inflation are unquestionably a positive sign for consumers weary of higher prices.

"If we look at (the cost of) food and energy, which would be part of the headline numbers for inflation (last) week, we're at 4%. That's a story of good news," said Yaskewich, chairman of SEMO's Accounting, Finance and Economics Department, commenting on the modest 0.1% rise in May's consumer price index. "Although we're not done in seeing a return to normalcy, we need to remember the peak of inflation was 9.1% in summer 2022, so this is progress. We'll celebrate the little victories as they come."

Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell announced Wednesday, June 14, the Fed's target remains wrestling inflation down to a 2% level and said the Fed is "pausing" its pattern of interest rates hikes.

Powell said for the first time in 15 months, the Fed will not raise rates, bringing a measure of relief to consumers dealing with pricier mortgages, credit card debt and other loans.

In housing, the difference in borrowing costs has been stark.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In early 2022, the rate for a conventional 30-year mortgage averaged 3.2%, while today it is 6.8%.

In real terms, the monthly mortgage on a $300,000 home has gone up 50%.

Annual percentage rates on credit cards has hit record highs and, in some cases, tops 20%.

"I think there is some impatience and disappointment that inflation has remained as high as it has been for so long. People are getting fatigued, but progress is being made, although it's a little sluggish," said Yaskewich, who has been on SEMO's faculty for nearly 11 years.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 15
Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
BusinessOct. 11
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy