SEMO's David Yaskewich on inflation 'cooling'

Southeast Missouri State University economist David Yaskewich says while the issue is complex, last week's numbers on inflation are unquestionably a positive sign for consumers weary of higher prices.

"If we look at (the cost of) food and energy, which would be part of the headline numbers for inflation (last) week, we're at 4%. That's a story of good news," said Yaskewich, chairman of SEMO's Accounting, Finance and Economics Department, commenting on the modest 0.1% rise in May's consumer price index. "Although we're not done in seeing a return to normalcy, we need to remember the peak of inflation was 9.1% in summer 2022, so this is progress. We'll celebrate the little victories as they come."

Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell announced Wednesday, June 14, the Fed's target remains wrestling inflation down to a 2% level and said the Fed is "pausing" its pattern of interest rates hikes.

Powell said for the first time in 15 months, the Fed will not raise rates, bringing a measure of relief to consumers dealing with pricier mortgages, credit card debt and other loans.

In housing, the difference in borrowing costs has been stark.