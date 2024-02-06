SEMO Realtors get safety advice

Jacob Fish, a member of Southeast Missouri Realtors and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, discussed safety on the job with real estate colleagues Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Cape Girardeau Country Club.

Fish, a former USMC infantry machine gunner, said a Realtor's "most important tool available is your brain," adding, "you win every fight you don't get into."

In a lunchtime gathering, Fish told Realtors to carry a flashlight to blind a potential attacker, allowing valuable seconds to elude someone who may have harmful intent.

Fish called pepper spray "extremely effective" and while he advocates carrying a firearm, his advice comes with a caution.