BusinessNovember 7, 2022

SEMO Realtors get safety advice

Jacob Fish, a member of Southeast Missouri Realtors and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, discussed safety on the job with real estate colleagues Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Cape Girardeau Country Club. Fish, a former USMC infantry machine gunner, said a Realtor's "most important tool available is your brain," adding, "you win every fight you don't get into."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jacob Fish, a member of Southeast Missouri Realtors, spoke Wednesday, Nov. 2, to real estate colleagues at Cape Girardeau Country Club. Fish, a Marine Corps veteran, advised colleagues on staying safe on the job.
Jeff Long

Jacob Fish, a member of Southeast Missouri Realtors and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, discussed safety on the job with real estate colleagues Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Cape Girardeau Country Club.

Fish, a former USMC infantry machine gunner, said a Realtor's "most important tool available is your brain," adding, "you win every fight you don't get into."

In a lunchtime gathering, Fish told Realtors to carry a flashlight to blind a potential attacker, allowing valuable seconds to elude someone who may have harmful intent.

Fish called pepper spray "extremely effective" and while he advocates carrying a firearm, his advice comes with a caution.

"Only carry a gun if you train to use one. If you don't train with it — and 95% of people don't — you will put yourself at higher risk," said Fish, who has worked in real estate since 2007.

National Association of Realtors has published 56 safety tips for people working in the industry, including "Be aware of your surroundings. Never walk in an unfamiliar area while texting or looking down. Keep your head up and stay alert."

Southeast Missouri Realtors, based in Cape Girardeau, has a current membership of 499 — 390 are primary and secondary members, with an additional 109 considered affiliates (e.g., lenders, inspectors, appraisers).

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

