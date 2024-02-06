SEMO raises tuition, citing persistent inflation

Citing the inflationary spiral, Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors accepted a recommendation Friday, May 12, to increase tuition and fees for undergraduate domestic students by 5.3% for the 2023-24 academic year.

The rate will advance from $300.50 to $316.50 per credit hour.

Rates for graduate students and those at regional campuses will also go up by 6% and 5.7%, respectively.

Brad Sheriff, SEMO vice president for finance and administration, told governors that increases were necessary because the cost of operations is increasing on every front as the university faces a second year of high inflation.