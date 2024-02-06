All sections
BusinessMay 15, 2023

SEMO raises tuition, citing persistent inflation

Citing the inflationary spiral, Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors accepted a recommendation Friday, May 12, to increase tuition and fees for undergraduate domestic students by 5.3% for the 2023-24 academic year. The rate will advance from $300.50 to $316.50 per credit hour...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors voted Friday, May 12, to raise tuition.
Southeast Missourian file

Citing the inflationary spiral, Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors accepted a recommendation Friday, May 12, to increase tuition and fees for undergraduate domestic students by 5.3% for the 2023-24 academic year.

The rate will advance from $300.50 to $316.50 per credit hour.

Rates for graduate students and those at regional campuses will also go up by 6% and 5.7%, respectively.

Brad Sheriff, SEMO vice president for finance and administration, told governors that increases were necessary because the cost of operations is increasing on every front as the university faces a second year of high inflation.

"SEMO has prided itself on providing high quality without high cost," university president Carlos Vargas said. "We have to ensure that our programs remain both competitive and high quality. While rates must increase to answer inflation, we are also committed to providing a generous scholarship program to help students achieve their goals."

According to a news release, SEMO continues to offer the Will to Do award for Missouri residents who are Pell Grant eligible, meaning such students do not pay tuition and general fees. Additionally, 70% of all students reportedly qualify for the Copper Dome scholarship program.

On Saturday, May 13, SEMO graduated 1,414 graduates in two commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center.

More than 10% of the graduates finished with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, the university said.

