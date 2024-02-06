This story was originally published Oct. 8 in the Southeast Arrow. It was updated Nov. 8 to reflect the number of Hawk Sauce bottles sold.

Students in the hospitality management program at Southeast Missouri State University are once again cooking up Cape Girardeau favorite Hawk Sauce to meet high consumer demand.

Southeast Missouri State University senior Dennis Settles stirs the ingredients for Hawk Sauce in a large pot in the Chartwell's kitchen Oct. 1. The hot sauce was created as part of a class for the hospitality management program at the university and was sold at Old Town Cape's Riverfront Market and Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau. Hawk Sauce will remain on sale at Catapult Creative House while supplies last.

Originally produced in the spring, students initially made about 70 to 80 bottles for an assignment given in a hospitality sales and management class; the project was funded by Alberto DÃ¡vila, the dean of the Harrison College of Business and Computing.

Little did they know, the sauce would become a success and sell out quickly at downtown venues such as Catapult Creative House and the Cape Riverfront Market.

This time around, students made about 300 bottles to sell to meet the demands of the public. About 150 of those have already been sold at Catapult Creative House, the Cape Riverfront Market and the Alumni Breakfast before Homecoming.

Director of hospitality management and associate professor Quantella Noto got the idea when her marketing class students had objections to their class project. The original project consisted of students finding a local business and helping them write out a marketing plan. Noto decided it would be more beneficial to students to create and sell their own products.

As she began her research, the idea of hot sauce came to mind.

Bottles of Hawk Sauce are seen for sale Oct. 19 at the Cape Riverfront Market in downtown Cape Girardeau. The hot sauce was created as part of a class for the hospitality management program at Southeast Missouri State University and has been sold at Old Town Cape's Riverfront Market and Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"I was watching some information, watching the news and looking at trends, and I realized that hot sauce is very popular," Noto said. "It outpaces ketchup and salsa as the No. 1 condiment, so I thought maybe we could go into product development for the marketing class."

Senior Becca Kirchner said she likes the idea of a student-run entrepreneurship opportunity such as the one offered in Noto's class.