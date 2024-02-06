SEMO appoints two to managerial boards

Alicia Scott, instructor in sports management, was appointed to the Show Me Center Board of Managers for a three-year term also ending Dec. 1, 2026. Sheriff is a member of that board as well.

The various property agreements between the City of Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri State University require the leadership of each to appoint three members apiece to the two boards.

