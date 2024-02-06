All sections
BusinessDecember 27, 2023

SEMO appoints two to managerial boards

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors made two appointments recently. Brad Sheriff, vice president of finance and administration, was reappointed to the River Campus Board of Managers for a new term expiring Dec. 1, 2026...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Brad Sheriff
Brad Sheriff

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors made two appointments recently.

Alicia Scott
Alicia Scott

Brad Sheriff, vice president of finance and administration, was reappointed to the River Campus Board of Managers for a new term expiring Dec. 1, 2026.

Alicia Scott, instructor in sports management, was appointed to the Show Me Center Board of Managers for a three-year term also ending Dec. 1, 2026. Sheriff is a member of that board as well.

The various property agreements between the City of Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri State University require the leadership of each to appoint three members apiece to the two boards.

